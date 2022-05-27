Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya settle for the 'make-do' St Petersburg in Thailand; PIC

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are regarded as the most adorable couples in the Telly world. They worked together on the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and fell in love with each other. The duo tied the knot in 2016 in Bhopal. Divyanka and Vivek love to go on dates and trips together whenever they get time and are loved by the fans for their adorable chemistry. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is very active on social media and often shares videos and pictures with hubby Vivek.

At present, the duo are having a gala time in Thailand and have been giving a digital tour of Thailand to their Instagram family and followers through their social media posts. Divyanka also posted photos of them visiting famous tourist spots in Thailand. Today taking to her Instagram handle Divyanka shared another picture from her holiday and captioned it, "Our make-do St Petersburg... until we see it for real. Love the #BurstOfColours". For their outing, Divyanka opted for an all-white look and on the other hand, Vivek donned a blue and white dual-toned outfit. Their fans are going gaga over their pictures and have been showering their immense love on the couple.

On the professional front, Divyanka has been a part of numerous shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale. She also did her first music video Babul Da Vedha for which she was highly appreciated for her acting chops in it.

