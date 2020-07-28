Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya twin in traditional outfits as they pose together in a throwback PHOTO

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya make for the most adorable couple in Indian telly town. Meanwhile, check out one of their throwback pictures.

If there is one couple in the television industry who shells out major relationship goals, it is definitely Dahiya and her husband Vivek Dahiya. The two of them tied the knot in 2016 and have been an inevitable part of each other’s lives since then. Moreover, the couple often shares pictures of each other on social media thereby grabbing the attention of their fans. Be it their candid selfies or be it some funny videos, their posts are a treat for followers.

We have now chanced upon a throwback picture of the couple that surely deserves your attention. Divyanka and Vivek are seen twinning in traditional outfits as they pose together for the picture. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is wearing a pastel-colored lehenga with a long kurta and matching dupatta. Vivek, on the other hand, is wearing a similar colored kurta and matching white pajamas. There is no denying this fact that the two of them look adorable together.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya made her digital debut last year with a web show alongside Rajiv Khandelwal. Vivek will also be following her footsteps soon and he will soon make his digital debut too. Before this, the actress was seen as the female lead of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-starring , , Aditi Bhatia, and others. Vivek was also a part of this show for a brief period. It has now been replaced by the spin-off series titled Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shares a workout video but her hilarious caption grabs our attention

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×