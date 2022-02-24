Divyanka Tripathi: Want to set an example, won't play 'submissive, helpless' woman on-screen

Divyanka Tripathi is regarded among the most popular and highly appreciated actresses of the television industry. She wishes to set an example for women by not playing submissive and meek roles on-screen. She shared in an interview with India Forum about the kind of roles she wants to play, that can empower women.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finalist said, "I don't want to play the role of a submissive, helpless woman, because women are beyond that now, we are living in such an era in India where phones have reached the most rural areas and that means there is awareness. If I do such a role that shows that women are still being subjected to atrocities or are only taking care of their family and that is all that her being becomes, this limits the strength of women and their entity. I want to do something beyond that."

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame further said that she wants to show women as ‘multi-taskers’. She said, "I want to make them aware and have them know that they are more powerful than the society portrays them to be. A lot of times, the expectations of people or their thinking about how a women can only do so much, and they are told that they can only do this, and not do that, they simply agree to that and sit back. We are prepped for everything; we women are multi-taskers and that is what I want to show.''

Divyanka was last seen in a music video of Meet Bros with Asees Kaur's song, Babul Da Vehda. She hasn't signed a daily soap since Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and had shared that she doesn't want to be typecasted and is waiting for a power-packed role.



