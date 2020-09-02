Divyanka Tripathi wishes her reel father from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Abhay Bhargava on his birthday; See Post

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has the sweetest birthday wish for former costar Abhay Bhargava, who played her onscreen father in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Take a look at it here.

Dahiya is undoubtedly one of the warmest and friendliest celebrities in the Indian Television industry. The actress is known to share a great bond and camaraderie with all her co-stars. She was last seen in Star Plus's popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and yesterday she left all YHM stars nostalgic with her social media post. Divyanka shared a beautiful throwback picture with her reel-life father Abhay Bhargava from the show and brought back some good old memories.

Well, the actress shared the photo on a special occasion as it was Abhay Bhargava's birthday, and Divyanka had the sweetest wish for her former onscreen father. She wrote a heartwarming birthday note for Abhay ji, which read, 'Happy Birthday Pyaare Appy.' In the photo, Divyanka looks beautiful dressed in red bridal attire, while Abhay ji is seen wearing a printed orange traditional attire. Divyanka is seen warmly holding Abhay ji's hand, as the two flash their beaming smile for the camera. The picture and caption depict the warm bond Divyanka shares with her former reel-life father, and it is all things love.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya's 'goofy pout' in a THROWBACK photo is all things cute

Take a look at Divyanka's sweet birthday post for Abhay Bhargava here:

While Divyanka played the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla in the show, Abhay Bhargava was seen as Vishwanathan Iyer aka Vishwa. The show also starred as Raman Bhalla in the lead role. Fans adored Ishita and Raman's chemistry in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and lovingly called them 'IshRa.' After enthralling fans for six years, YHM bid adieu to everyone in December last year.

Karan Patel is now seen as Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, while fans have been eagerly waiting to see Diyanka to announce her next project soon. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi goes take the ethnic road this weekend and her 'filmy' caption wins us over; See Pics

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×