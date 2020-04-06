Divyanka Tripathi writes a heartfelt poetry on fight against COVID 19 as she lights diyas with Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi penned down a heartwarming poetry on the fight against Coronavirus as she lit diyas with hubby Vivek Dahiya to support PM Naredra Modi's 9 baje 9 minutes cause. Take a look.

and Vivek Dahiya are making the most of their quarantine time together amidst the 21-day lockdown. The duo is indulging in some fun activities together and giving glimpses of their fun banter on social media. Divek yet again took to share some moments yesterday (April 5) on their social media. But, this time, it was about supporting PM Narendra Modi's cause. Just many other citizens, Telly Town's cutest couple stood in solidarity with the nation and lit diyas at 9 pm for 9 minutes at their residence.

The Yeh Hain Mohobattein actress took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of them igniting diyas in their balcony. However, what caught our attention is Divyanka's heartfelt poem. The diva donned a writer's hat and penned down heartwarming poetry in hindi on the war against Coronavirus. With her verse, she urged people to be brave in this tough fight and follow all rules. She wrote, 'Ab Corona ko harana hai.' (It's time to beat the Coronavirus. The couple posed for a cute click next to the light illuminating from the diyas, and as usual, they looked extremely beautiful together.

The diva's poetry touched many hearts and people are drooling over her 'hidden talent.' Fans showered her for being an all-rounder - she can dance, act, sing, cook and now even write like a pro. Her co-star from YHM Raj Singh Arora (who played the role of Mihir Arora), was also awestruck by Divyanka's poetry and commented on her post with heart emojis.

Take a look at Divyanka's post here:

Meanwhile, Divyanka and Vivek are not only getting all creative but are also discovering new aspects of each other during this self-isolation phase. What are your thoughts about Divyanka's poetry? Let us know in the comment section below.

