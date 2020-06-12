  1. Home
Divyanka Tripathi's 'desperate' tweet to BMC for a critical patient helps him get a bed in a hospital

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently posted a tweet to the BMC asking them to help a critical patient in dire need, and within moments the patient received a response from the officials and as her cry for help was heard.
7240 reads Mumbai
Divyanak Tripathi is a person with a heart of gold, and we're not just saying. She is someone who has always stood up for the right and helped people in need. For her helping, someone in need is not a choice, but a duty, and she has proved it with her gestures time and again. Recently, the actress again made heads turn by being a good samaritan as she helped a critical person in need of immediate hospitalization. Just one thoughtful gesture by her on social media helped save someone's life. 

It so happened that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein came across a tweet, who was asking for help. The social media user revealed that his friend’s father is in critical health and needs immediate medical attention. He added that no hospital is willing to admit the patient i the ICU, despite his COVID-19 tests coming negative. The patient's oxygen levels were dropping at the time the person tweeted a cry for help. As soon as this tweet came under Divyanka's notice, she shared it on her Twitter handle with a powerful message. 

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi requests 'superhero' Vivek Dahiya to take her for a ride in a hilarious post

She wrote, 'Will we keep counting depressing numbers in newspapers or will someone give him a bed, please? This one is a desperate tweet. I hope people in need get fair admission to hospital (with or without COVID-19).' 

The actress's tweet got immediate attention from the BMC officials and they reached out to the family. The official Twitter handle of Ward-RS of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai immediately responded to Divyanka's tweet. They wrote, 'Ma'am, we have followed you. Request you to provide the patient's details, number, and address via DM.' Divyanka was pleased and happy on seeing the officials' quick response to her tweet and experssed her heartfelt gradtitude towards them  on behalf of the patient’s family.

Take a look at Divyanka's Twitter posts here: 

Credits :Twitter

