Divyanka Tripathi's ex YHM co stars Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia, Neena Kulkarni pour birthday love on her

Divyanka Tripathi's former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia, and Neena Kulkarni showered her with sweet messages on her birthday as they expressed their love for her. Take a look.

is the happiest today, and there's no doubt about this fact. The actress is celebrating her 'Happy Wala Birthday' with Vivek Dahiya in Udaipur. While she is enjoying her time in the royal city of Rajasthan, her fans and peers are bombarding her with lovely birthday wishes on social media. Though Divyanka has received countless wishes from all over, the sweetest ones come from her former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

, Aditi Bhatia, and Neena Kulkarni, who worked with Divyanka in YHM have showered her with sweet messages on her birthday and expressed their love for her. Aditi aka Ruhi was one of the first ones to send birthday love to her former onscreen Ishima. Aditi penned a heartwarming note for Divyanka as she shared a cute throwback photo with her. 'Honestly, I'm so lucky to have you in my growing up years mainly because you have taught me and inspired me so much. You have had my back so many times. I look up to you in many wasy and of couse I love you so so much. Miss you Ishima,' expressed Aditi. Divyanka was touched with the warmth and replied, 'Beautiful inside and out. I respect and cherish our bond forever.'

ALSO READ: Vivek Dahiya plans a special birthday surprise for his lifeline Divyanka Tripathi with Rajasthani touch; Watch

After onscreen daughter, was the turn of Divyanka's onscreen mother from YHM aka Neena Kulkarni ji to send her birthday love. Sharing a beautiful collage of their happy moments, Neena ji wrote, 'I have so many memories with you. Stay blessed, stay healthy. May all your dreams come true.' Divyanka was overwhelmed and thanked her maa in return. Lastly, Anita Hassanandani, who played her enemy Shagun in the show, also wished her a happy birthday with a beautiful throwback photo, and Divyanka expressed her gratitude for Anita's wish.

Take a look at Divyanka's YHM co-stars sending her birthday love here:

Meanwhile, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also starring in the main lead, went off-air in December last year. What are your thoughts on the same? Didn't the wishes you take down memory lane? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya are 'excited' to celebrate former's birthday in Udaipur; Shares romantic PICS

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×