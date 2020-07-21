Divyanka Tripathi's funny expressions are hilarious as she poses as 'Lady Gabbar' in a few throwback PHOTOS

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has recently shared a few more throwback pictures from her London trip on Instagram. Check them out.

Dahiya is reminiscing some good old times from her London trip and she has been giving glimpses of the same on social media too. A day back, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress had shared a few pictures in which she could be learning the art of filmmaking with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The power couple often shells out major relationship goals as we often see them exploring new things together right from cooking skills to photography skills and what not!

Today again, Divyanka has shared a few throwback pictures in which she along with Vivek Dahiya and a few others could be seen having fun in what appears to be a classroom for learning filmmaking. What’s more amusing is when the TV star poses as ‘Lady Gabbar’ while being clad in a wig and a black outfit. There is no second doubt about this fact that she looks hilarious and at the same time, adorable here. In yet another picture, Vivek can be seen wearing the same wig too.

Check out Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s latest Instagram post below:

As of now, Divyanka and Vivek are spending an ample amount of time together amidst the long quarantine break and often keep treating their fans with candid pictures and videos. On the work front, the actress was last seen in the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she played the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla. The audience also loved her on-screen chemistry with in the show. On the other hand, Vivek Dahiya was last seen in the show Qayamat Ki Raat co-starring Karishma Tanna, Dalljiet Kaur, and others in the lead roles.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×