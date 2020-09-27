Divyanka Tripathi's heartening birthday note for YHM co star Ruhaanika will remind you of Ishima & Ruhi's bond

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya penned a heart-touching note for her former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Ruhaanika Dhawan aka Ruhi and it is all things love. Take a look.

Dahiya mesmerised everyone as Dr. Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for over 6 years. With her acting prowess and performance, Divyanka made her special place in the hearts of the people. While her chemistry with aka Raman Bhalla on the show was loved by all, it was her bond with Ruhaanika Dhawan aka Ruhi that left everyone awestruck.

YHM's explored the beautiful bond between a mother and her daughter, leaving an unparalleled impact. It showed how two 'totally different' people, Raman and Ishita came together because of Ruhi. Divyanka made such a mark with acting chops, and her camaraderie with Ruhi, that many still call her 'Ishima.' Yesterday, the actress left everyone nostalgic about the show and reminded them about Ishima and Ruhi's pure soul connection with a social media post. Well, it was Ruhaanika's 'Happy Wala Birthday' on Sept 25, and Divyanka penned down a heartwarming birthday for the little girl.

The beautiful actress made a special video of her 'happy moments' with Ruhaanika, and it is all things love. Expressing her love and admiration for the young girl, Divyanka wrote an emotional birthday message for her 'Ruh.' She expressed, 'Missed wishing you yesterday Ruh. I can tell you enough how you make me swell with pride the way you are growing up so elegantly. Innocent yet matured, demure yet strong, creative, and bright - you are a mix of everything beautiful. Happy Birthday to you.'

Fans were heart-touched by Divyanka's special wish for her former onscreen daughter Ruhi and showered them with loads of love. Ruhaanika was also overwhelmed with Divyanka's loving birthday wish for her and expressed her gratitude towards her. The young girl wrote, 'Thank you so much Ishima,' and fans couldn't stop gushing over them bond.

Take a look at Divyanka's birthday post for Ruhaanika here:

Meanwhile, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off-air in December last year. Divyanka shares a warm bond with all her YHM co-stars, but her off-screen bond with Ruhaanika Dhawan is indeed very special. What are your thoughts on the same? Didn't you take down the memory lane and think about Ishima and Ruhi's bond in YHM after this video? Let us know in the comment section below.

