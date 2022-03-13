Divyanka Tripathi's latest photos flaunting her curves prompted this reaction from Rahul Vaidya

Divyanka Tripathi is regarded as one of the most stylish actresses in the entertainment industry. From traditional wear to modern outfits, she aces all kinds of looks effortlessly. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame has a massive fan following on social media and she regularly posts for her fans. The actress has shared a post as she offers a glimpse of her attired from the previous day's event.

In the picture shared by Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame, she was seen looking ravishing in a black off-shoulder shimmery outfit. It was a two-piece outfit, with a netted shimmery upper part and a fitting skirt with shimmer work all over it. The actress flaunted her beautiful curves in the picture. She paired the look with studded earrings and wavy open hair. She captioned, “From last evening...”

Numerous of her friends and fans commented on her post. Rati Pandey wrote, “Gorgeous”, Shireen Mirza wrote, “Can’t take my eyes off you baby”. Rahul Vaidya commented, “Beautiful”. The fans of the actress also commented, “QUEEN”, “beauty beauty”, “I'm in love with your attire”, “Drop-dead gorgeous”, “So smart”, “So wonderful”, etc. A lot of people dropped fire and heart emojis on the post.

The actress was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, in which she was the first runner-up. The actress was also seen in a few episodes in Crime Patrol. She has also made her music video debut with Babul Ka Vedha. Talking about work, the actress recently mentioned that she wants to do a show with a strong and inspiring role.



