Divyanka Tripathi's 'special' birthday surprise for Vivek Dahiya is about love & cakes; Duo celebrate in Dubai

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are having a blast in Dubai as they celebrate the latter's birthday, and enjoy a refreshing time together. Take a look DiVek's fun-loving moments here.
Mumbai
Just a day ago, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya revealed that they are jetting off to a foreign land. Though they shared that they're travelling, they did not reveal the location. But, now we know, where our beloved DiVek are, and it's Dubai! Yes, Divyanka and Vivek are holidaying in Dubai and it's for a special reason. It is the handsome Vivek Dahiya's 'Happy Wala Birthday!' Yes, Vivek has turned a year older today (November 8, 2020), and it does call for a celebration. 

Vivek and Divyanka are celebrating the former's birthday in Dubai. The duo took to their social media handles to give a glimpse of their 'fun-loving' celebrations, and DiVek fans are left in awe. Divyanka planned a special surprise for Vivek, to make him feel more loved on this, and it was all about cakes, food, and balloons. It looks like Vivek cut his first birthday cake at a lounge, as he celebrated with her ladylove and a bunch of friends. 

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi & Vivek Dahiya express 'love' for each other in heartwarming Karwa Chauth celebration posts

Divyanka sang the 'Happy birthday song' for her loving hubby, and he couldn't stop blushing by the love he was showered with. Well, DiVek certainly are 'couple goals!' The duo also relished some lip-smacking exotic food. The two gave a glimpse of Dubai's much-loved night life also. The celebrations continued at home, wherein it seems like Divyanka had decorated their room with colorful balloons, a heart-shaped red cake, and wine. The duo's bed was also decorated with balloons, and flowers with 'I love you' written on it. Cuteness overloaded, isn't it? 

Take a look at Vivek's birthday celebration with Divyanka here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reposted from @deevee_divek_world_ Party began #DivekInDubai . . @divyankatripathidahiya @vivekdahiya . #deevee_divek_world_ #SpreadDivekLove

A post shared by  (@divek_karankita_forever) on

The couple tied the knot on July 14, 2016. Ever since then, DiVek has been painting the town red with their love and romance. We wish they continue to spread love and happiness always. 

Here's wishing Vivek Dahiya a very 'Happy Birthday!' Keep rocking always! 

Credits :Instagram

