Divyanka Tripathi's trick to do makeup while following 'social distancing' on shoots will crack you up; Watch

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently gave a sneak peek into her shoot life amid the COVID-19 pandemic and revealed the trick to do makeup safely while following the social distancing norms, and it will leave you in splits. Take a look.

Dahiya's fans have been waiting with bated breath for the actress to announce her next project soon. She was last seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Ishita Bhalla opposite . YHM went off-air in December 2019, and since then fans have been missing Divyanka on the small screen. However, a few days ago, the gorgeous actress dropped in a surprise for fans, as she gave a sneak peek into her shoot life amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yes, Divyanka shared a hilarious video from her 'Shoot Diary' and revealed how she is adapting to the new normal. In the clip, Divyanak is seen showing the 'perfect' trick to do makeup while shooting amid the crisis, and it will crack you up. Divyanka is seen standing in a stern posture, as we see a brush applying gloss on her lips. And then slowly, it is shown that the length of the brush is 'too big' as it is tied to another object. The brush is being handled by a person, wearing a face mask and shield, who stands at one arm's distance from the actress.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya REVEALS how she finalises the interior decor for her home and it is hilarious; Watch

When her makeup is done, Divyanka reveals that this is her new trick to do makeup while adequately following the 'social distancing' norms, and fans are left ROFL. Not only her video, but Divyanka's caption also caught attention as she mentioned that her video turned out to be a 'mannequin challenge' as she was standing firm while getting her makeup done, and it has left everyone in splits.

Divyanka wrote 'Pandemic safety methods be like! It looks more like Mannequin Challenge though!' Fans were all hearts for the actress's amazing sense of humour, and many were curious to know what she is shooting for. Not to miss, Divyanka looks absolutely beautiful in her orange kurta, and we can't wait to see her onscreen.

Take a look at Divyanka's hilarious post here:

Well, we don't know about Divyanka's shoot details yet, but whatever it may be, her fans are surely going to love her spreading her charm and magic onscreen. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi lights up the internet with a 'selfie' flaunting her flawless skin; Fans call her 'gorgeous'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×