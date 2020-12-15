Divyanka Tripathi's YHM ex co star Karan Patel sends her birthday love; Feels they need better PICS together

Karan Patel took to his social media handle to wish former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Divyanka Tripathi on her birthday in the sweetest way possible. The actor expressed his wish to click better photos with her. Read on.

is making the most of her time in Udaipur, the beautiful city of Rajasthan, with Vivek Dahiya. The couple jetted off to the royal destination to ring in Divyanka's birthday. Yesterday, December 14, the actress turned a year older as she celebrated her birthday. While Vivek surprised Divyanka with a romantic birthday surprise, she got showered with love, blessings, and best wishes throughout the day from her fans and loved ones.

, Divyanka's former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star, also sent her birthday love, with an 'uber-sweet' wish. The actor took to his social media handle to share a beautiful picture with Divyanka from a recent award function, where the two twinned in shimmery black outfits and looked stunning as they posed for the camera. He penned a sweet birthday wish for Divyanka. However, Karan also made a quirky complaint about not having many pictures with the beautiful actress and felt that they need to click 'better' pictures together.

'Wish you a very Happy Birthday, lots of love and luck always,' Karan wrote as he tagged Divyanka in the post. Karan further made a wish and expressed, 'We need better pictures together.'

Take a look at Karan's birthday wish for Divyanka here:

Meanwhile, Karan and Divyanka made heads turn with their chemistry in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Raman Bhalla and Ishita Bhalla. The duo received lots of love for their stint and are touted to be the best onscreen jodi on Television even today. Yeh Hai Mohabbatein went off-air last year, in December. Recently, during the lockdown, Karan and Divyanka had also reunited recently for an advertisement shoot.

Apart from Karan, Divyanka's former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars , Aditi Bhatia, and Neena Kulkarni showered her with sweet messages on her birthday as they expressed their love for her. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

