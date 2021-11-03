Divyanka & Vivek to Gautam & Pankhuri: 5 TV couples whose dressing style will inspire you this Diwali

Prince yuvika- In the picture, Yuvika Chaudhary has painted the town red with her red suit and embroierdery work dupatta. She had paired the look with bold red lipstick and statement large earrings. Prince Narula has donned a cool yet casual look as he had worn a checked shirt and denims.

Divyanka Vivek- The given outfit will surely win hearts and make you stand out in Diwali party. Divyanka is a sight to behold in her banarsi silk lehenga. She has paired it with traditional silver green jewellery. Vivek Dahiya is seen in a complimenting outfit of navy blue elegant sherwani.

Rubina dilaik Abhinav- The Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is making a style statement in her navy blue embroidery work lehenga. Her hair is in side braid and had sported shimmery statement earrings. Abhinav Shukla is seen in maroon kurta and white pyjama.

Gautam rode Pankhuri- The shimmery outfit worn by the sweet couple will surely light up your Diwali. The actress is seen wearing a golden shimmery lehenga and Gautam Rode matched her look with a white formal suit.

Anita hassanandani Rohit Reddy- If you are going for simple yet classy for Diwali party tomorrow, then the beautiful outfit of the pair will be perfect for you. Anita Hassanandani is oozing oomph factor with the mustard yellow silk suit and Rohit Reddy is seen in black traditional kurta.

