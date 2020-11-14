Diwali 2020: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain turn heads as they step out together; See PHOTOS

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were recently spotted by the shutterbugs on the occasion of Diwali. Check out the photos.

Actress Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain are head over heels in love with each other and their social media is the proof of the same. Be it any occasion, the two never fail to give us major couple goals. In fact, on social media too, Ankita and Vicky manage to grab attention with their lovey-dovey pictures. The lovebirds never miss to celebrate any festivity together. Speaking of this, today on the occasion of Diwali, Ankita and Vicky celebrated the festival of lights together. Ankita and Vicky were spotted together by the shutterbugs.

The two happily posed together for the paparazzi. The Manikarnika actress was seen beaming with joy while posing alongside her boyfriend. Ankita looked lovely in traditional attire with make-up on point. She was seen wearing a pastel colour suit with matching punjabi jutti and earrings. She complimented her looks with black glasses and pink lipstick. Vicky on the other hand looked dapper in white tee and black jeans. He was at his casual best. Ankita’s mother was also spotted with them and posed with the lovebirds.

Check out the pictures below:

On a related note, the popular television actress is quite vocal about her love for Vicky and leaves no opportunity to express the same. Recently, Ankita shared two lovely pictures with Vicky on the occasion of Diwali. In the photos shared on Instagram, the couple looked charming as they cosied up posing for the camera. Few days ago, she shared a video wherein she was seen meeting Vicky after quite some time. And one can’t miss Ankita's happy face as she hugged her beloved in the video.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

