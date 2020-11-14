Diwali 2020: Jennifer Winget is all set for the festivities as she decks up in a pretty outfit

Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular Indian television actresses. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures as she sends out Diwali 2020 wishes.

Diwali festivities have already begun and our favourite celebs from the entertainment industry have also begun prepping for the same. The entire country has come together to celebrate the festival of lights and social media is abuzz with pictures and videos from everywhere. , who happens to be an inevitable part of the Indian television industry for a long time, is all decked up for Diwali 2020 and has given a glimpse of the same on her Instagram handle.

Jennifer is not an avid social media user but she often surprises her fans by sharing posts. The Beyhadh actress has shared pictures of herself wearing a peach-coloured outfit. Fans are in complete awe of her beauty as she strikes some candid poses for the camera. As usual, the stunning beauty opts for minimal makeup and wears a pair of earrings that match with the colour of her outfit. She writes in her caption, “Let the festivities begin. Bring on every ounce of sparkle you got and stay lit!”

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Jennifer Winget last featured in the show Beyhadh 2 co-starring Shivin Narang, Aashish Chowdhry, and Rohit Verma in the lead roles. The actress reprised her role as Maya in the same and won accolades for her performance just like she did in the first season. However, the sad part is that the makers of the popular show decided to pull it down amidst the lockdown that was announced in India owing to the COVID-19 crisis.

Credits :Jennifer Winget Instagram

