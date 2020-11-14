Diwali 2020: Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar, Divyanka Tripathi & other TV celebs wish fans on auspicious occasion

From Sidharth Shukla to Gauahar Khan, several other Television celebs have taken to their social media handles to extend wishes on the festival of light.

Diwali is being celebrated by millions across the world today. However, this year most of the celebrities are celebrating the festival of lights in quiet, along with their near and dear ones. While many of them have cancelled their big Diwali bash and some of them are also celebrating the festival away from the city. Today, many Television celebs have taken to their social media handles to wish their fans on the auspicious occasion. From decorating houses to making rangolis, TV celebs are doing everything to make the day special.

In fact, in order to spread joy among fans, Sidharth Shukla to Gauahar Khan, many television celebs have shared heartwarming messages on social media.

Take a look at TV celeb’s Diwali wishes for their fans below:

Bigg Boss 13 winner, actor Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Gods blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe .....may you be blessed beyond what you expect .....Happy Diwali.”

Gods blessing may come as a surprise and how much you receive depends on how much your heart can believe .....may you be blessed beyond what you expect ..... Happy Diwali — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) November 14, 2020

On the other hand, Gauahar Khan posted an adorable picture with beau Zaid Darbar and wrote “Joy ! Laughter ! Prosperity. Diwali greetings n best wishes ! #US #gaza @zaid_darbar.”

Himanshi Khurana, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, posted a Jethalal themed festive wish for her fans. This isn’t all, Dahiya also shared her pics dressed in beautiful ethnic wear and wrote, “Happy Diwali to you!”

Check out how TV celebs Diwali wished their fans on Diwali.

Wishing you all a very #HappyDiwali ! While we spread the light of love, hope and joy, let's remember to keep ourselves and the environment safe from pollution. Shine bright, always. — Mahira Sharma (@MahiraSharma_) November 14, 2020

