Diwali 2021: Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni, Divyanka Tripathi, Hina Khan & others wish fans on special occasion

The festival of light is one of the favourites of the television celebrities. They get decked up in traditional attires and enjoy with their family and friends. They also share their stylish picture on social media as they give best wishes to the fans on the special day.  On the special occasion of Diwali, this year many celebrities took to social media to give best wishes to their fans. Here are some of the post by celebs like Anita Hassanandani, Hina Khan and others. 

Yeh Hai Mohabbatien fame Anita Hassanandani shared an adorable post with hubby Rohit Reddy. She captioned, “No you can’t hire my watchman as your photographer Woh sirf aur sirf Merra hai! Happy happy Diwali From me and MINE”.

Divyanka Tripathi also shared a post of her look from Diwali party as she wished her fans a very happy Diwali. She captioned, “Back to getting dressed, meeting friends & family and enjoying festivities together...finally! #HappyChhotiDiwali”.

Aly Goni shared a picture with his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin and friends as they got dressed in traditional attires. He captioned, “Thank u so much sunny bhai & purva for such an amazing night Happy Diwali to y’all and your family stay safe”.

Hina Khan had also shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a shimmery stylish lehenga as she wished her fans happy Diwali.

Nakuul Mehta shared an adorable picture with baby Sufi and wife Jankee. He wrote, “Happy squishy Diwali Hugs”.

nakuul_mehta_diwali.jpg

