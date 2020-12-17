Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Anas Rashid & wife welcome a baby boy; See the newborn's PHOTOS with his grandparents

Anis Rashid and Heena Iqbal already have a daughter named Aayat who was born in 2019. Now, the actor has another piece of good news for his fans.

Happiness has knocked on the doors of Anas Rashid and his wife Heena Iqbal. The duo has recently welcomed a baby boy into their lives. The actor who rose to fame with the daily soap Diya Aur Baati Hum, has announced the same on social media already. Thousands of fans have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and wishes after having gotten the good news. The best part is that Rashid has also given a glimpse of the newborn on social media.

The little guy is comfortably sleeping while his grandparents hold him lovingly as can be seen in the adorable pictures. One can see the happiness reflecting in the eyes of Rashid’s parents as they look at the baby boy with much love and affection. Another good news is that the popular actor has also revealed the name of his child. He writes, “My father welcomes home his grandson -‘Khabib Anas Rashid.’ Thanks for all your priceless love and wishes on this awaited occasion.”

Check out the pictures below:

For the unversed, Anas Rashid tied the knot with Heena back in 2017. The couple is already blessed with a daughter named Aayat who was born in 2019. The actor is very much active on social media and often shares pictures with his family on his handles. He has appeared in some popular TV shows like Diya Aur Baati Hum, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Kahiin Toh Hoga, Aise Karo Naa Vidaa, and many others while earning praise for his acting.

Also Read: Diya Aur Baati Hum’s Anas Rashid & wife Heena Iqbal are overjoyed with the birth of their baby girl; see pic

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Anis Rashid Instagram

Share your comment ×