Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh's COVID 19 positive mother hospitalised; Latter thanks Delhi Govt

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh's plea for help for her Coronavirus positive mother had recently gone viral. Now, the actresses mother has finally been admitted to a hospital with the help of the Delhi Government. Read on to know more.

Deepika Singh, best known for her role as Sandhya in Diya Aur Baati Hum had recently revealed that her mother has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. The actress had taken to her social media handle on (Friday, June 12) that her mom had been diagnosed with COVID-19. She revealed that her parents live in Delhi, while she resides in Mumbai. In the online plea, she asked for help from the Delhi Government and the concerned authorities to aid her mother.

The actress had also mentioned that her mother was in a bad condition, but hospitals were not admitting her owing to issues of lack of bed. Deepika's disturbing plea for help went viral, and now it looks like it has done some good to her. The actress's mother has now been hospitalized and is undergoing treatment with the help of the State's government and officials. Yesterday (June 13), Deepika took to her Instagram handle to reveal that her mother, who is 59 years old, has been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi after she sought help from authorities.

ALSO READ: Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh's mother tests positive for COVID 19; Actress seeks help from Delhi CM

She expressed her gratitude towards the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Health Minister for quick response to her video message on social media. Deepika also prayed for the speedy recovery of her mother from the novel Coronavirus. In the heartfelt note on Instagram on Saturday afternoon, Deepika wrote, 'Thank you to Delhi Govt and the Health Minister for the immediate response to my tweet and video. Finally, my mother got admission to Sir Gangaram Hospital. Hoping for her speedy recovery.'

Take a look at Deepika's post here:

In the plea video, Deepika also said that her grandmother, father, sister, and other family members, who were in close contact with her mother, required to be tested immediately for COVID-19. We hope Deepika's mother gets cured soon!

ALSO READ: Mohena Kumari tests positive for COVID 19 for the second time but comes back home

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×