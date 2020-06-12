Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Deepika Singh's mother tests positive for COVID 19; Actress seeks help from Delhi CM

Deepika Singh has revealed in a video shared on social media that her 59-year old mother has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress is unable to reach out to her family in Delhi and has asked for help from CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Deepika Singh of Diya Aur Baati Hum fame has shared a shocking piece of news on social media stating that her mother has tested positive for Coronavirus. The actress who is residing in Mumbai is not able to help out her parents who are currently in Delhi. In a 4-minute long video shared on Instagram, Deepika has asked for help from Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. She has also pointed out the problems her family is facing for getting her mother treated.

The actress initially states that the concerned medical college has not handed over the medical reports because of which it has become difficult for getting her mother admitted for treatment at a hospital. Deepika mentions that her father was allowed just to click a picture of the reports. No hospital is ready to admit her mother as the family does not have a hard copy of the reports. Not only that but the actress also says that no doctor or other concerned authorities have reached out to them for assistance.

Here is a screenshot of Deepika Singh's Instagram post:

Deepika has urged the concerned personnel to read the same so that her mother gets some relief. The actress mentions that their family consists of 45 members and currently everyone's life is at risk. The shocking part here is that her mother developed symptoms despite not going out anywhere. She further says that every one of them needs to get tested. Moreover, the actress adds that they have no clue about the medicines or care elements that are required for her 59-year mother who has now been advised to isolate herself.

