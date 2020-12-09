Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Kanika Maheshwari is EXCITED as her film 'Forever Whim' is set to release digitally

Kanika Maheshwari, best known for her role in Diya Aur Baati Hum is all set to make her digital debut with her film 'Forever Whim'. The actress recently shared her excitement about the same.

Kanika Maheshwari, known for her roles in Diya Aur Baati Hum, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Dill Mill Gayye, Geet, and others, is all set to make her digital debut. Yes, you read that right! Kanika is taking her first step in the world of OTT and is 'super excited' about it. The talented actress is marking her debut in the world of web with her film 'Forever Whim', which is very close to her heart.

Forever Whim is a short film, which is written and produced by Kanika. Yes, the actress donned the writer's hat for this special story. The short film has several accolades to its merit. It has won awards at Melbourne City Independent Film Awards and Chicago South Asian Film festival. Not only has Kanika written and produced the short film, but has also spread her acting charm in it. Yes, she is playing multiple roles in Forever Whim. She has proved her mettle as a writer, producer, and actor (of course), with the short film.

ALSO READ: TRP Report: Anupamaa rules again, India's Best Dancer Finale shines, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in top 5

Now that Forever Whim is all set to release digitally and will be available to a large audience, Kanika is brimming with happiness. Forever Whim revolves around the relationship between a mother and her daughter after the mom has been diagnosed with 'cancer.' Sharing her joy, Kanika said, 'The best things happen to me when I don't plan them. This is one such thing. This film was made in 2018 and categorically to send to various film festivals. We did bring home a couple of awards too and it was very gratifying but I did not think that one day, it would premier on a digital platform.'

Take a look at Kanika's latest post here:

'I am very excited as it is my maiden venture as a writer and producer. I feel like I've given wings to my career & I've branched out and ready to take risks in life. I have made this film with a lot of love, with no commercial aspect in my mind at the time. I think this is the universe's way of giving love back to me. This show will finally help me give me recognition in our industry as a producer,' concluded an 'uber excited Kanika.

ALSO READ: TV Newsmakers Of the Week: Aditya Narayan's marriage, Gauahar Khan's wedding date, Erica & Harshad's song look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×