Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Nupur Alankar bids adieu to showbiz; Shares ‘I worried about popularity and success’

Nupur Alankar, who has been in the showbiz industry for almost 27 years, has quit acting and renounced all worldly desires. She told Etimes, “I took sanyaas in February. I am busy visiting pilgrimages and have involved myself in helping those in need. I have always been inclined towards spiritualism and had been following adhyatm, so it was a matter of time before I devoted myself completely to it. I have been blessed to find the right guru Shambhu Sharan Jha, all thanks to my time at CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association), where I worked as a committee member and held health workshops. It brought me contact with my guru and another master healer, which changed the course of my life.”

The actress has left Mumbai for good and is now on her way to the Himalayas. She said that it is a indeed a big step, but being in the Himalayas will uplift and accelerate her spiritual journey. She added that she has rented out her flat in Mumbai to take care of travel and basic expenses.

She is amused by reactions to her look and decision to become a sanyaasan. “I don’t know why people think I am emotionally devastated and tired of life to take this decision (laughs!). One doesn’t need to be down and out to go on the spiritual path,” says Nupur, who adds that the lockdown helped her become detached.

When she says free from all ties, it includes her marriage to actor Alankar Srivastava. The two tied the knot in 2002. She says, “I didn’t have to ask (smiles!). He knew where I was headed as I spoke with him once about wanting to take sanyaas. He has freed me and his family has also accepted my decision.” She says of her marriage, “I wish Alankar the best in life. It (marriage) was great till it lasted. We aren’t together though we haven’t taken the legal route for separation.”

She says, “When I was a part of showbiz, I worried about popularity and success. Today, I am at peace. Main zameen par soti hoon aur ek hi time khaati hoon.” The 49-year-old actress, who has been a part of 157 TV shows like Shaktimaan, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, and Tantra, and films like Raja Ji, Saawariya and Sonali Cable, feels liberated today.

