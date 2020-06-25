Diya Aur Baati Hum star Deepika Singh's mother recovers from COVID 19; Actress expresses gratitude

Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh's mother was tested positive for Coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. The actress recently revealed that her mother has recovered and is back home. She also expressed her gratitude towards well-wishers.

A few weeks ago, Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh aka Sandhiya, sent out a message pleading the Delhi Government to help her mother who was tested positive for COVID-19. The plea went viral, and soon she received help from the authorities, who admitted her mother to a hospital for undergoing treatment. Since then, all her fans and followers have been praying for her mother's speedy recovery from Coronavirus. The actress had also thanked the officials and the Government for their prompt action to her 'cry for help.'

Now, Deepika has revealed that her mother has recovered from the dangerous virus, and is back home safe. However, her troubles are not completely over yet, as her grandmother is still fighting her battle against the novel Coronavirus, and undergoing medical treatment. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share the updates of her mother's health with her fans and penned down a heartfelt note. She shared a beautiful throwback picture with her mom and grandmom along with an emotional note.

She expressed her gratitude towards all well-wishers who prayed for her mother's recovery. She also thanked everyone for their immediate help and support. She said that she is grateful to everyone who has been her helping hand during this tough journey of her and her family.

While her mother is hail and hearty, Deepika's grandmother is still trying to recover from COVID-19. She urged her fans and supporters to now pray for her grandmom, who is hospitalized for her treatment. She asked everyone to keep her grandmother in their prayers. Lastly, she said that 'Thank You' is not enough to express her feelings, but she is utterly grateful to everyone including the Delhi Government for their help in these crucial times.

