Do you know The Kapil Sharma Show is getting postponed due to THIS reason?; Read inside

The Kapil Sharma Show went off air as host Kapil Sharma wanted to spend some time with his wife Ginni. She was expecting the second child.

The popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show has entertained the audience a lot. The show received an overwhelming response from the fans. It has been one of the most-watched shows in the television industry. Host Kapil Sharma also gained immense popularity from this show. Many celebrities were seen coming for the promotion of their films. However, the show went off air as the actor cum host wanted to spend time with his wife Ginni who was expecting the second child.

But recently, Krushna Abhishek confirmed that the show is coming back. Fans rejoiced at the news and it started trending on social media. And now there is an update that the show may get postponed. Yes, you are reading right. As mentioned in Telly Chakkar, Kapil Sharma and his entire team are asking a high amount on which channel is not agreeing. They are negotiating their fee. The report further suggests that the actors have reduced their fee but waiting to come to a mutual decision.

To note, Krushna Abhishek had posted a selfie with his team members Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda and wrote, “Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda”

Recently, Archana Puran Singh was in the news after rumours started that she has left the show. The actress dismissed such rumours and called them false. She said, “I am going to be part of the show in its upcoming season.” The cast of the show comprises Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, and Chandan Prabhakar.

Also Read: Archana Puran Singh rubbishes rumors of exit from The Kapil Sharma Show: Looking forward to upcoming season

Credits :Telly Chakkar

Share your comment ×