Do you know what Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani's fans refer to him as?

Kundali Bhagya’s Prithvi or Sanjay Gagnani is very happy with the role he has got after the return to the show. Fans have given him a new term Villainero for his actions.

The show Kundali Bhagya is full of twists and turns, which has kept the audience hooked to the daily soap. The recent plot of the show became very interesting when Karan escaped from jail. It is shown that Preeta is looking for the culprit and she believes that Sherlyn is connected with the murder of Akshay. At the same time, Prithvi will be seen adding drama to the show by watching from a distance. He even does not help Sherlyn when she lands up in the mess. While it is shown the Prithvi is enjoying the happening in the plot, the actor Sanjay Gagnani is also happy with his role in the show.

Sanjay feels blessed being part of the show and the way his role has been molded, such that he is getting massive love and support from the audience. He has initially thought that people would dislike him for his character, but that was not the case. His role is a perfect combination of hero and villain traits. He feels that he cannot be typecast for a positive or a negative role.

Talking to Pinkvilla he shared, “The audience of my show has given me a name which is called ‘Villainero’ which stands for Villain Hero(laughs). So, a lot of them see me as a villain, a lot as a hero and the rest as a Villain and a Hero. Unlike many other actors I have managed to keep myself from being typecast as of now and l feel blessed that I don’t have to break any kind of image that I’ve created on screen. The credit for that completely goes to my entire team and especially the writers because they have portrayed me in such a manner that only my activities are evil. When you look at Prithvi Malhotra, he doesn’t look like an antagonist and his look kind off contradicts his activities. The audience and the producers are very intelligent, and hence I feel they have been able to differentiate and understand that the character and my personality is not at all restricted to just being an antagonist. Honestly, I have no fear of getting typecast because, if I could be casted for a villain’s role despite not looking like one, I am confident that any other producer will cast an actor like me who has played a villain, in a hero’s role as well”

As per the plot of the show, Prithvi is seen sitting silently, whereas Sherlyn has planned to turn the whole situation at the court, in her favor. She will be seen criticizing Preeta for her legitimate accusations against her. Now Preeta will be able to bring out the truth or not will be seen in the upcoming episodes.

