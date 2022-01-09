Do you know what Sunday means for Divyanka Tripathi? Check out the caption of her latest throwback PICS

Divyanka Tripathi is not only the most powerful performer but also the most beautiful actress. She may not be seen in any show currently but still manages to trend on social media. Well, there is one more open secret about her is that she loves traveling. Apart from her photoshoot pictures, her Instagram is also filled with travel pictures. Today, she has once again shared a series of throwback pictures on her social handle but it was the caption that grabbed everyone’s attention.

Divyanka in the caption explains what Sundays means for her. She has written, “Sundays be like #Nostalgic.” In the pictures, she is also seen posing with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The actress is wearing a green colour floor-length gown and sitting at the beach. Both are enjoying the view. Fans also praised her in the comment section. Recently, Divyanka’s first music video was released ‘Babul Da Vehda’. The song has been trending and received a positive response from the fans.

To note, the actress was also seen in Crime Patrol for a small time. Her last show was Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. After that fans are waiting for her to see in next.



She has been offered many shows but Divyanka declined. One was Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She had mentioned that her pairing with Nakuul Mehta might look 'a little off'. She had also taken a look test for the show. She was also seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

