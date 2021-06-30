Do you know which city has Nikki Tamboli’s heart? Read inside

Nikki Tamboli has shared a series of photos on her official Instagram handle. Fans are gushing over the pictures and dropping lovely comments.

Nikki Tamboli doesn’t need any introduction. After her Bigg Boss 14 stint, she has become more popular and her fans following have also increased. She will soon be seen in an adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with other television celebrities. The shooting of the same was going on in Cape Town. But, apart from this, she has recently revealed her favourite city in India and also shared pictures from there. The actress is looking very beautiful in the photos.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Nikki revealed that Delhi has her heart. She shared a series of pictures in which she is seen posing while sitting inside the car. She is wearing an orange colour dress. To complete the look, she opted for Gucci handbag and left her hair open. For makeup, she went for a soft as it is daytime and applied mauve colour lipstick. The whole getup is making her look gorgeous. The actress is very particular about her dressing sense.

Even when she was in Cape Town shooting for KKK 11, she made every head turn from her athleisure look. Coming back to her photos, Rahul Mahajan also dropped heart emojis in the comment section

On the work front, she was recently seen in a music video titled Shanti. The song was sung by Milind Gaba. She was also seen in Tony Kakkar’s song ‘Number Likh’. The song received a good response from the fans and has been trending.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli speaks on her equation with former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla

Credits :Nikki Tamboli Instagram

Share your comment ×