Do you know who is Rupali Ganguly’s angel? Actress reveals in her latest post

Fathers will always special for their daughters. This year June 20 will be celebrated as Father’s Day and actress Rupali Ganguly remembers her dad as she penned an emotional note. She has shared a series of her father’s pictures on her Instagram handle. The actress is also seen posing with him. To note, the actress’ dad Anil Ganguly was a popular film director. He is known for his films Kora Kagaz, Tapasya, Angaara among others.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress wrote, ‘I have an Angel watching over me ...... I call him Pappa. Pappa I want u to know, I feel u watching us everywhere we go....U protect me and guide me always -that I understand, I would give up everything.... to just once more , hold ur hand .... I know now , everything u said was absolutely right. I wish I wish Pappa, just once more I could hug u tight.”

The pictures which she shared show her father getting an award. He had received National Award for Kora Kagaz and Tapasya. In one of the pictures, she is also posing with her son.