Domestic violence case filed against Karan Mehra after estranged wife Nisha Rawal's complaint

Nisha Rawal has accused not just Karan Mehra, but his family members Ajay Mehra, Bela Mehra and Kunal Mehra of violence and exploitation as well.

and Nisha Rawal's shocking allegations against each others took social media by storm. Now, almost two weeks since Mehra's arrest, a case of domestic violence has been lodged against him at Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station. According to a report in India Today, the case was filed against Mehra on 25 June, Friday. His estranged wife Nisha Rawal had accused not just Karan, but his family members Ajay Mehra, Bela Mehra and Kunal Mehra of violence and exploitation.

As per the report, Nisha also alleged that Mehra had withdrawn more than Rs 1 crore from her bank account. A complaint against Mehra was first registered on 31 May. The actress reportedly reached the police station in the city's suburbs with a bleeding forehead alleging that Mehra was behind it. Soon after, the actor was arrested and later released on bail.

Apart from their troubled marriage, Nisha had also revealed that Mehra was involved in an extra marital affair. She had reportedly said that the girl is from Delhi and their affair began when Mehra was shooting in Chandigarh for a TV show.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mehra denied the alleged assault and in length explained his side of the story. He said, "They (police) heard both our stories, I got a bail and then I left. We had a couple of friends also with us. You know, to use your girl power like this is also very sad. Rohit (Nisha's Rakhi brother) has already threatened to kill me, my brother, and my parents,” revealed Karan.

Credits :India Today

