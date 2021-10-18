‘Don’t think anyone can replace him’: Pooja Gor remembers veteran actor Anupam Shyam aka Sajjan Singh

Pooja Gor aka Pratigya from popular television show ‘Man Kee Awaaz Pratigya’ is finally making a comeback on the small screens with a special feature, “Pratigya Ki Ankahee Dastaan”. The feature is a two-hour long film which is based on the daily soap itself. The film will star Pooja and Arhaan Behll, along with all other characters from the show. While speaking with a leading daily, Pooja shared her experiences while working for the film. She also articulated the void and legacy left behind by veteran actor Anupam Shyam, who played the character of Sajjan Singh in the daily soap.

In a recent chat with ETimes TV, Pooja Gor spoke about her film and how it’s similar or different than her daily soap. Pooja said, "The original story of Pratigya was about a girl from a small town who stands against everything that is unjust and not right. After that Pratigya became a representative of problems that women face in our society. Through the show we have always shown all kinds of problems that women face in real life. Be it the gender bias, double standards or other stuff, Pratigya has voiced her opinion. With this special film also we have kept the universe and characters of Pratigya the same but the subject and the treatment is going to be different. It will be a representation of the problems which has been faced by a lot of women in our society.”

Pooja further spoke about the difference in experience when it came to working on a film, instead of a daily soap. She mentioned that in a daily soap format, a character does not get to evolve. She also added that it was tricky to play a character between the age group of a young girl and a mother in the film, as season 2 of her daily soap recently went off air. Pooja also talked about working with co-star Arhaan Behll and mentioned that the experience has always been comfortable. She further mentioned that she is 1000 percent sure that their chemistry would not have got affected even if they been approached for a maha episode 10 years later.

Pooja also remembered Anupam Shyam, who passed away recently. The veteran actor essayed the character of Sajjan Singh in ‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’, Remembering him, Pooja said, "We missed him a lot. The makers and writers kept figuring out what to do about it. I am pretty sure they must have thought every permutation and combination to bring another actor to play his character or whether to not mention him at all. But I don’t think replacement could have been an option because everyone knows that there can’t be another Sajjan Singh. I don’t think anyone can replace him. It is a character that shouldn’t be touched at all. He left the legacy and that shouldn’t be hampered with. Keeping that in mind nobody has taken his place. We did miss him a lot because the show is incomplete without our primary characters. It is a big void that still stays."

