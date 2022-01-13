Donal Bisht collaborates with Bigg Boss 15 co contestant and singer Afsana Khan for new song Nikaah

Former 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Donal Bisht has collaborated with her co-contestant and singer Afsana Khan for her new song 'Nikaah' as their friendship remained intact even after coming out of the house.

Donal is seen in the music video opposite Afsana's fiance, Saajz. 'Nikaah' is co-produced by Afsana Khan. The song is sung by Saajz and Naseebo Lal

Talking about her experience of shooting for 'Nikaah', Donal says: "The experience was amazing, I first heard the song when I met Afsana for the first time and at that moment I didn't know that they were planning to feature me in the song. When they offered me, I happily said yes as I loved the song when I heard it before. Experience was equally good, we shot at Hanumangarh in Rajasthan and the temperature was very low and the evenings were very cold but we had a blast while shooting for the project."

The actress further continued and said that she really wanted Afsana to render the female part but her version is still kept under wraps.

While disclosing the reason, she averred: "I wanted her to sing this song and she has sung the song but the storyline is that the lovers separate with each other and their 'Nikaah' does not happen, so Afsana felt she should not give her voice to this particular song as she is getting married soon to Saajz who is also featuring in the song with me. Although her version is also very beautiful and gave me goosebumps when I heard it, she chose Naseebo Lalji to render the female part as she is a legend so I think Naseebo Lalji is equally amazing," she concludes.

