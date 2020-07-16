  1. Home
  2. tv

Donal Bisht says she is yet to witness the ugly side of the television industry

Telly star Donal Bisht has been in the TV industry for a while, but she says she is yet to witness its ugly side.
2317 reads Mumbai
Known for shows like "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji" and "Ek Deewaana Tha", Donal is set to feature in a musical web series that will highlight the struggles faced by budding and independent artistes in the music industry.

Asked if she would like to act in a series that showed the ugly side of the TV industry, she told IANS: "Yes, if it spreads awareness for the upcoming talent then why not? There were films made in the past which were based on the same concept but different industries were highlighted in it. If something interesting comes up regarding the TV industry then I would definitely like to be a part of it. But honestly, I am yet to witness the ugly side as I have not faced any of it in my career."

But she said in TV, the emphasis is more on timings rather than craft.

"I think we TV actors don't even get time to breathe. Working in shifts which eventually get extended to 14-15 hours a day, our physical and mental health go for a toss. Due to the pandemic now there are orders of doing the shoot within 8 hours. But in TV, we emphasise more on the timings rather than the craft. So I think that race against time should diminish and the craft should be taken into consideration," she said.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is how it should be #happy and happiness u can't get anywhere or from anyone... happiness is within u only.. try it, find it.. it's easy, just start counting gud things in your life.. and always remember what u think in ur present determines ur future... so y not to choose happiness & positivity... so let's take a #pledgetobepositive for life . . . Camera done by my mom @jasumatibisht @rohit_rajputtar thanku for editing . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #pledgetobepositive #ipledgetobepositive #positive #positivevibes #song #love #life #lifeisbeautiful #happiness #happy #livelife #fullest #live #instagood #nofilter #tbt #igers #nature #lifeisgood #instadaily #bestoftheday #instacoay #sweepstakes #winit #styleinspo #ootd #outfitoftheday #whatiwore #currentlywearing #instastyle

A post shared by Donal Bisht (@donalbisht) on

Meanwhile, she will be seen in "The Socho Project".

"I am playing a diva. She is a pop star, and still wants to achieve more. She knows the nerve of the audience and works towards it accordingly," said Donal.

Since it's a musical web series, is she singing too?

"Two songs are filmed on me. Although I didn't lend my voice to any of the songs, I did learn all the nuances and expressions of a singer during the workshop which was held for us," she shared.

Credits :IANS

