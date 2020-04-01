Doordarshan brings back the iconic family drama Dekh Bhai Dekh amid the reruns of 90s TV shows

Doordarshan brings back the much-loved family drama Dekh Bhai Dekh. The show portrays the life and relationships of the Diwan family.

Some iconic shows from Doordarshan like Ramayan & Mahabharat, one more show will be returning to the television screen. Doordarshan brings back the much-loved family drama Dekh Bhai Dekh. The show portrays the life and relationships of the Diwan family. The storyline tracks the ups and downs in a comic backdrop of the Diwan family. The show, Dekh Bhai Dekh stars actors like Farida Jalal, Shekhar Suman, Sushma Seth, Navin Nischol, Bhavana Balsavar, Urvashi Dholakia and Deven Bhojani. The show makes a comes back amid the 21 days lockdown that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced during his address to the nation.

Doordarshan is making sure that people get to watch the classic shows in order to suffice their entertainment quota during the lockdown period. The country is facing an uphill task of curbing the spread of the COVID-19. The global outbreak of Coronavirus has caused countries across the world to get under complete lockdown. Theatres, schools, colleges, malls, gyms, and commercial units and offices are shut down owing to the COVID-19 crisis. The Bollywood stars are sharing their must-watch list of TV shows and films with their fans in order to keep themselves entertained.

The fans and TV audiences across the country are delighted to see the TV shows from the 90s era come back to life. This shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, and Dekh Bhai Dekh also bring back fond memories from the good old era. With the family drama, Dekh Bhai Dekh returning to the TV screens the audiences have a reason to smile.

Credits :twitter

