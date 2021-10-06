Dost ki jaan: Kushal Tandon’s tweet for Shehnaaz Gill leaves SidNaaz fans teary eyed

It has been over a month since the tragic and untimely demise of popular film and television actor Sidharth Shukla. The actor’s passing away has left his family, fans, and loved ones in a state of deep shock and grief. Ever since his death, fans keep mentioning Sidharth’s rumoured ladylove Shehnaaz Gill. The two had met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13, where they developed a close bond. Their cute chemistry led fans to refer to them as ‘SidNaaz’. Today, a fan asked Television actor Kushal Tandon to describe Shehnaaz Gill in one word, and his sweet reply left all SidNaaz fans emotional.

In a Twitter session with fans, was asked to describe Shehnaaz Gill in one word. He was also asked if he would work with Shehnaaz Gill in the future. Kushal’s reply to this question touched fans’ hearts and left them emotional as they missed Sidharth Shukla. Describing Sehnaaz, Kushal said, “Dost ki jaan thi, hai aur rahegi”. As soon as he tweeted this, fans replied and quote-tweeted his response.

One fan wrote, “Ahhhh goosebumps mannn my babyyyy, they don't deserve this... Nooo.. they don't shadi krni thi yrrr dono ne, khushi khushi rhna tha.. ye sab nhi hona tha... Bahut unfair hai ye.. bahutttttt... I can't, it's hurting... sooo muchhhhh”. While another said, “Aahh it's hard to believe what happened Disappointed face #SidharthShukla”.

Take a look:

Dost ki jaan thi, hain our reheghi https://t.co/FY0qEvaHda — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) October 4, 2021

Speaking of Shehnaaz Gill, the Punjabi actress has not been seen in public post Sidharth Shukla’s final rites. As per reports, the actress will be seen resuming work as she will be doing a promotional song for her upcoming movie ‘Honsla Rakh’ opposite Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh shocked by Sidharth Shukla's demise; Says 'He was a very lively guy'