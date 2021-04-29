Dotting dad RJ Anmol shares an adorable PIC of son Veer in the arms of Amrita Rao; Netizens declare it cutest

The young father of a cute son, RJ Anmol never misses to capture an adorable moment. He shared a picture on Insta with Amrita Rao and Veer as fans find it to be very cute.

RJ Anmol and Amrita Rao’s match is something that was made in heaven. Their union gave birth to an adorable son Veer on November 1, 2020. Both the parents constantly share the cute and lovely moments of Veer growing up with their fans. The followers support them in the endeavor and write lovely things in the comments out of love for the stars and the family. Anmol often shares how caring, protective, and loving Amrita is as a mother to Veer. Amrita follows the same path and archives some beautiful moments of her personal life on Instagram.

Recently Anmol shared an adorable picture from the inside of his car. Anmol clicked Veer being beautiful in the arms of Amrita while he is behind the wheel. Veer is sweetly looking into the camera wearing a white hat while Amrita is sitting straight in a comfy outfit. She is wearing a casual white T-shirt and printed trousers. Her clothes are complimenting Veer’s attire. Anmol wrote a lovely caption, “Someone keeps a Close check, while I Drive.” He shared some wonderful hashtags like #moneycantbuyhappiness and #dadlife.

Take a look at Anmol’s post:

Anmol is known to have a tremendous sense of humor on his radio show as well as fan interactions. He used some of the keenly observant humor and further mentioned in the caption who is the father. He used to amplify the presence of a devoted mother in Veer’s life. On the work front, Amrita was last seen as Bal Thackeray’s wife’s role in Nawazuddin Siddique led Thackeray and has not announced another film yet.

Credits :RJ Anmol Instagram

