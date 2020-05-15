Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka's Love story: Here's how the actress and businessman stood the test of time

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka's Love story: From hiding relationship to separation rumours, a here's a look at their journey of togetherness.

The Telly world is filled with cute love stories of actors falling in love with other actors and finally getting hitched. However, there's one story that stands out among them. We're talking about our very own and Neeraj Khemka. Yes, the true-blue Gujju actress broke many hearts when she decided to get married to her longtime businessman-beau Neeraj. Their road to love and togetherness is as beautiful as their pair. If there's one line that describes that relationship, it has to be 'Pyaar chupaaye nahi chuptaa.' Today, we take a dive into their beautiful love story.

Here's all you need to know about Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka's Love story:

1. Hiding the relationship from the public eye

An actor's life is always under the public eye. Whatever they do, or not do gets to the headlines within no time. While some are open about their personal life, some live to keep it under wraps. Drashti was a person from the latter category. Yes, the actress kept her personal life private. Despite being in a steady and loving relationship with Neeraj for about 6 years, Drashti never openly spoke about her relationship. In fact, she emphasized that she is single and very much happy in her own space. She said that she is very busy with her life and I had no time for love and relationships.

2. Link ups causing trouble

Link ups are common in every actor's life, and Drashti was also not spared from it. The beautiful actress was linked to her Geet - Hui Sabse Paray co-star Gurmeet Choudhary. Yes, the reel life Jodi was said to have an amazing off-screen bond too, which sparked rumors of their love affair. Not only Gurmeet, but Drashti was also linked to her Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. However, she rubbished all these speculations and expressed her angst against people who were spreading such false news about her love life.

3. Announcing love to the world

Drashti claimed to be single and happy for a long time before she actually broke the ice. The 'Pyaar Ka Izhaar' happened during her stint on dancing reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’. Yes, it was there that the actress finally announced her love to the world officially and confirmed being in a relationship with Neeraj. Well, before she declared her love, the couple's pictures of partying and spending quality time together had already started doing rounds on social media. Also, pictures of the couple partying and spending quality time together have often cropped up on social networking sites.

4. Postponing marriage and Separation rumours

Just like any other couple, Drashti and Neeraj's journey of togetherness was filled with many ups and downs. Their relationship also went through some rocky patch, and they were apparently on the verge of parting ways. Yes, the duo were apparently going to call it quits and walk their way alone, but nothing of that sorts happened and they stood the test of time. Gossip mills were also abuzz that since Drashti's work commitments created issues in their love paradise and that was the reason that the couple kept postponing their impending nuptials.

5. Walking down the aisle hand in hand

Punching all the rumours and speculations in the face, Drashti and Neeraj tied the knot in a dreamy wedding in Mumbai. The couple walked down the aisle in on February 21, 2015, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. Their big fat Indian wedding was attended by the who's who from the Tellyville.

6. Star-studded reception

Soon after exchanging wedding vows, the 'newly married couple' hosted a grand reception party at the wedding venue itself. And again all her friends and co-stars from added the 'tadka' to the reception. The couple later left for their honeymoon in Bali.

7. Post marriage changes

Life after marriage is different. Many things changed, and almost every married couple goes through these changes. However, for Drashti not many things changed post marriage. Only good changes took place as she started spending more time with her loved ones and began eating more. Talking about the same, she said, 'I don't feel any change. My in-laws have been very supportive. But, now I have started spending more time with my family, husband, and in-laws. So that's the only change. Though many people are pointing that I have put on weight post marriage I simply tell them that it's the marital glow.'

8. Falling head over heels every day

Drashti and Neeraj are one such couple, who not only make you fall in love but also show you the beauty of it. They have been married for 5 long years now, but their bond is still very fresh. The duo doesn't shy away from indulging in social media PDA and is often seen sharing their mushy moments with the world. Their chemistry is drool-worthy, and every time we see them together it feels like they are falling in love with each other more every day. They are truly couple goals for many!

Despite several roadblocks, Drashti and Neeraj managed to create their own cute love story that has become an inspiration for many today! Isn't their story relatable and extremely adorable?

