Drashti Dhami has the quirkiest wish for hubby Neeraj Khemka on his birthday; Check it out

Drashti Dhami shares a beautiful throwback picture to wish husband Neeraj Khemka on his birthday. Take a look.

and Neeraj Khemka are one of the most adored couples of the Telly world. The two got hitched in February 2015 after dating each other for several years. And ever since then, they have been head over heels in love with each other. From partying together to traveling together, the duo is just inseparable. The Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actress had in her previous interview mentioned that her life has remained the same even after marriage. Well, with partners that understand each other so well, it was bound to happen.

Both, Neeraj and Drashti never shy away from sharing their love-dovey PDA moments on social media with their fans. Their chemistry and bond never fail to impress anyone, and they set new couple goals every time. And today is just another day to go 'aww' over the beautiful jodi. Well, it is Neeraj's birthday today, and wifey Drashti is all set to make it special for him. Just a few moments ago, Drashti shared an awe-inspiring picture with a sweet yet quirky wish. In the picture, Neeraj and Drashti are seen stealing a steamy lip-lock and look just perfect together.

Wishing her handsome husband on this special day, Drashti wrote, 'You are the love of my life and the biggest pain in my ass!' We must say, the duo's bond is beyond explanation. She further expressed her love for him and said, 'I love u so much.' The pretty face's witty post has made many heads turn, with her fans going gaga over their relationship.

Take a look at Drashti's post for Neeraj here:

Well, the duo will be celebrating this special day in quarantine in each other's company. Not to miss, the actress is spending the best time with her loving husband. What are your thoughts on this adorable jodi? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

