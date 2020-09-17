  1. Home
Drashti Dhami promises to always 'scare' BFF Sanaya Irani as she wishes her on her birthday; Watch

Drashti Dhami has the sweetest yet funniest birthday wish for BFF Sanaya Irani, and it will give fans some major friendship goals. Take a look.
62535 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 07:45 pm
Drahsti Dhami's sweet yet funny birthday wish for best friend Sanaya Irani Drashti Dhami promises to always 'scare' BFF Sanaya Irani as she wishes her on her birthday; Watch
If there's one jodi of BFF's in the Telly world, who has caught everyone's attention, it has to be Drashti Dhami and Sanaya Irani. The two actresses have touted the cutest and coolest BFF duo.  BFF stands for Best Friends Forever, and Drashti-Sanaya have been true to its meaning. From outings to praties to movies, Drashti and Sanaya spend the best moments together. 

There are always there for each other, regardless of the situation. From sharing each other's happiness to sorrows to supporting each other's dreams, Drashti and Sanaya's bond is too strong to be put in words. It wouldn't be wrong to call them, friends turned sisters, as that's the kind of love, bond, and companionship they share. Today, yet another time, they have given 'friendship goals' to many, and fans cannot stop gushing over their camaraderie. Wondering what is so special today? Well, it is Sanaya Irani's 'Happy Wala Birthday.' 

And on this special day, how can BFF Drashti not send in her love to Sanaya? Drashti took to her Instagram handle to wish Sanaya in the sweetest yet the funniest way possible, and every BFF will relate to it. Drashti shared a fun-loving video, wherein she is seen scaring Sanaya while they have a gala time together, and the latter's reaction will leave you in splits. The video seems to be of a time when the two pals had a quirky night out together. 

With this hilarious video, Drashti penned down a birthday note for Sanaya, and promise to always 'scare' her. She also expressed her love for Sanaya and said that she will always have a back. 

Take a look at Drashti's hilarious birthday wish for Sanaya here: 

Well, this video proves that Drashti is quite a prankster, and fans cannot wait for the adorable BFF duo to give glimpses of their fun-filled time again. What are your thoughts on Drashti and Sanaya's bond? Are you missing their masti? Let us know in the comment section below.  

