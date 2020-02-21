Drashti Dhami seals her anniversary wish for Niraj Khemka with a kiss as they celebrate 5 years together; POST

Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka are an adorable couple for sure and here's the former's marriage anniversary wish for husband as they complete 5 years together. Check out the post right here.

is definitely one of the finest television actresses that we have right now, and while she is currently away from our television screens, she is never out of mind, right? Drashti has been a part of some of the best shows and so, there is no rule of out of sight out of mind that applies to her. And well, while she might be away, she does keep her fans updated about her whereabouts as she keeps sharing photos and videos on her social media.

And well, here's another update from Drashti about her life and her life partner Niraj Khemka as the two of them have completed 5 years of togetherness. Drashti decided to mark this day with an adorable post and even more adorable photo where the two of them are twinning in white and share a cute liplock during one of their vacations. She wrote, "Loved you then, Loved you still, Always have ! Always will Happy 5 yrs to us !!! Happy anniversary baby."

Check out Drashti Dhami's photo with Niraj right here:

Here's wishing the duo a very happy marriage anniversary and many more years of togetherness ahead.

Drashti was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, where the actress played the role of the other women in many ways, however, it was when the makers were headed for a leap that the actress decided to call it quits.

