Drashti Dhami sends New Year 2020 wishes for fans; shares an adorable PIC with husband Neeraj Khemka

Drashti Dhami has recently sent New Year 2020 wishes to all her fans through the medium of her Instagram handle. She has also shared an adorable picture with husband Neeraj Khemka.

We have officially entered the New Year 2020 and the celebrations are still going on across the globe. Just like other people, our beloved and popular TV celebs have welcomed the New Year with great pomp and show. While some of them jetted off to exotic locales for enjoying vacations, a few others decided to stay home and spend time with family and friends. and her husband Neeraj Khemka also rang in the New Year with a blast.

The power couple is never shy when it comes to showing their unconditional love for each other which is quite evident from their social media PDAs. Recently, Drashti took to her Instagram handle and wished all her fans on the occasion of New Year. She wrote, “Happy new year everyone !!! Welcome 2020!!!!” The Madhubala actress also shared a picture along with the post in which she can be seen hugging Neeraj and well, the two of them seemed quite ectstatic.

Check out the latest picture of Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka below:

As soon as Drashti posted this picture on Instagram, comments started pouring in from everywhere. Drashti’s friends Karanvir Bohra, , Nakuul Mehta and others praised the lovely couple through their comments. Drashi and Neeraj tied the knot back in the year 2015 and have been inseparable since then. Although Drashti has not been seen in any new how for quite some time, her fan following has not decreased yet and all of them are waiting for her to declare a new project soon.

Credits :Instagram

Read More