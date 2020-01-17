Drashti Dhami shares adorable pictures with Nakuul Mehta on his birthday with a quirky caption; Check it out

Drashti Dhami just gave us major BFF goals as she shared a cute post for Nakuul Mehta on his birthday. Take a look.

It is said, 'There are friends, there is family and then there are friends that become family.' Popular TV actors Nakuul Mehta and , without any doubt fall in the latter category. The duo has been setting BFF goals for everyone since a long time and today is just another day as we get to see their awe-inspiring chemistry. Today, on Nakuul's birthday, bestie Drashti has again made our hearts beat faster with the love she shared on his special day.

Only a few moments ago, Drashti took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable and quirky pictures with Nakuul to wish him on this special occasion in the cutest way possible. Not one or two, but the actress posted three cutesy pictures, wherein she is seen planting a sweet kiss on Nakuul's cheeks as they two make some beautiful memories together. But, what won our hearts more is Drashti's quirky caption. With these endearing photos, Drashti wrote, 'Never kiss your best friend. Oops!' Well, we must say, they both look absolutely perfect together and make us go red in jealousy with their amazing bond.

Take a look at Drashti's sweet birthday wish for Nakuul:

A few days back, on 10th January, Drashti also celebrated her birthday and Nakuul shared an emtional and heartfelt note for her. Calling her the 'Original Superstar of Indian Television Industry', Nakuul recounted his journey with her and all the times of their struggle and success together.

We wish Nakuul a very Happy Birthday and hope that he keeps us entertained with his charm this year as well. Well, don't we want a best friend like them? Aren't they the cutest? What are your thoughts on their adorable bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

