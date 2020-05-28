Drashti Dhami shares a poster of Madhubala with Vivian Dsena as the show completes 8 years; See Pic

Drashti Dhami took down the memory lane and recalled fond memories with Vivian Dsena as their show Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon completes 8 years. Take a look.

When it comes to one of the most romantic jodis of the Indian Television world, and 's name shines right at the top. The two played Madhubala aka Madhu and Rishabh aka RK in Colors TV's most popular show Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Their jodi became a hit instantly, and they became household names. Wondering why are we talking about Madhubala and RK's sweet and sour love story suddenly today? Well, the show has completed 8 long years. Yes, you read that right!

Just a few moments ago, Drashti took to her Instagram handle to share a poster of Madhubala, to celebrate this milestone. She took down the memory lane and recalled some fond memories with the Madhubala team as the most-loved show has finally clocked 8 years. The romantic drama aired its first episode on May 28, 2012, and within months of its release, it became a huge hit. Even today, it is touted to be one of the classics that has been produced on TV.

Take a look at Drashti's post here:

Talking about the show, Vivian as RK was an extremely supportive person and a perfect partner. On the other hand, Drashti as Madhu had been a part of the film industry since her childhood. She dreamt of becoming a popular actress, and during the course found the love of her life in 'RK.' Their love story was different and intriguing. Drashti and Vivian's fiery chemistry made many heads turn and they gave major 'couple goals' with their onscreen bond.

Well, it is surely a happy moment for all Madhu and RK fans today, as TV's popular jodi has achieved this milestone today. Do you want to see the two onscreen again? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

