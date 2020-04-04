Drashti Dhami shares a still from Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka as she does the Corona prayer in daily soap style

Drashti Dhami wrote, "Shooting shuru karwa do... nange pair, 'mon to friday', roz seediyan chadhungi...(Sobbing) Woh bhi without sunscreen and umbrella...."

The Coronavirus outbreak has left everyone stuck at home but at the same time, they are all trying to make this time fun, productive, and often, creative. Celebrities keep sharing photos and videos on social media to give out updates on their everyday activities while everyone else too, has been putting out various posts. And well, someone that has also caught our attention during this time is as she has one of the most hilarious posts to share.

Drashti shared a snap from her last show, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and she turned it into the most dramatic scene one could imagine, straight out of a daily soap. She wrote, "Corona prayer from daily soap actor... Tan tan (temple bell sound) (Angry) khush toh aaj bahut hoge tum.... (Emotional angry) Kabhi Nipah.. kabhi SARS... usse nahi hua toh Covid-19... ghar mein chhup kar baitha dia hai... (Emotional) Sabb theek kar do bhagwan... shooting shuru karwa do... nange pair, 'mon to friday', roz seediyan chadhungi...(Sobbing) Woh bhi without sunscreen and umbrella....And sobbing continues..."

Check out Drashti Dhami's post right here:

The Coronavirus scare has, in fact, lead to a complete shutdown and while everyone has been staying home, these are testing times for all. However, with such humour and the fun that we see time and again, it does often make things easier, doesn't it?

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More