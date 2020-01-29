Drashti Dhami: THESE interesting facts about the Gujarati chokri will leave you surprised

Here's a list of some interesting facts about the Geet: Hui Sabse Parayi actress Drashti Dhami that will leave you surprised.

Her curls and dimples that have swooned many. Though she is away from the screen now, she still rules many hearts! Yes, we're talking about Telly Town's numero uno actress, . In terms of popularity and audiences' love, only a few can beat the Gujrati chokri. Whether it is cute looks or fine acting skills, she has wowed viewers to become a favourite. The Madhubala... Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Just like all other fans, Drashti's fans also love to know more about her and the happenings in her personal life.

The admirers of Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani actress keep a tab of every interesting piece of gossip about the pretty face. Are you one of those fans who has scooped out every tidbit about your superstar? While you may think you know much about Drashti, there may be quite some things that might have skipped your eyes. Also, the hunger to know more about someone you love her never satiates. Thus, we're here to get you a little close to Drashti and brush up your knowledge about her.

Take a look at some fascinating facts about Drashti Dhami:

1. Drashti hails from a typical conservative Gujarati family, which is very protective and possessive about her. Since she was the only girl child in the family they were scared of letting her into an unknown space. She also had never imagined that she would get a chance to take up acting and step into the world of entertainment. From her family, Drashti is very close to her mother and considers her as her inspiration.

2. The beautiful actress completed her schooling from Mary Immaculate Girl's High School. Later she chose to take up Sociology from Mithibai College in Mumbai.

3. There's no doubt about the fact that Drashti is a talented actress. However, it was her passion and love for dance that paved the way for her in the showbiz industry. Being a talented dancer-choreographer, Drashti got to a chance to feature in a music video titled, 'Saiyaan Dil Mein Aana Re' alongside Tanushree Dutta. Later, she appeared in several videos such as Humko Aaj Kal Hai, Teri Meri Nazar Ki Dori, and Nachle Soniyo Tu. She also worked as a dance instructor before entering the TV industry as an actress.

4. During her modeling days, Drashti has been a part of several commercial advertisements such as Colgate with , Lion Honey, Pulimoottil Silks, Vasan Eye care, Amul and VIP Bags among others. The first salary that Drashti ever received for her work amounted to Rs. 5000.

5. Maintaining a tame and well-sculpted body is a difficult thing to do. But would you believe that Drashti does it while gorging on chocolates and sweets? Yes, the actress cannot keep away from chocolates. While she carries a chocolate bar without fail, she keeps a distance from malai and olives.

6. Just like many others, Drashti is a simple girl. Opposite to what her profession demands, Drashti believes in no make-up. However, she enjoys dressing up casually and is extremely fussy about her bags.

7. Many of us love traveling, but it looks like Drashti lives for it. She is a complete wanderlust at heart. Every time she gets some leisure time, she instantly decides to pack her bags and jet off for a quick vacay. Must say, a go-to person, if you love roaming around.

8. Though the Telly world was a new world altogether for her, incidentally, she had a support-system here too. Yes, we're talking about her sister-in-law Suhasini Dhami. Suhasini has been a part of many shows like Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Aaj Ki Wife Hai Sab Jaanti Hai and Tere Aane Se.

9. Reportedly, Drashti was offered to be a part of starrer Singham 2, but she refused to do the film, as she thinks that she is not yet ready for movies. However, she had expressed a desire to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) if he ever decided to make a sequel to Black. Not only this, but she also said that she would love to play Kareena Kapoor's character Geet from Jab We Met or that of ’s from Fashion.

10. Drashti has a huge list of favorites in Bollywood. Though she is a die-hard fan of and Kareena Kapoor, she admires , , and Rani Mukerji. She relates to Kareena and calls her 'beauty with brains'.

11. The Indian Television industry is huge and often people know many people. However, Drashti has a close-knit of friends and doesn't quite gell up with many. Her close ones are , Nakuul Mehta, Karan Singh Grover Kanika Maheshwari, Sunaina Gulati, and Melanie Pais.

12. Drashti revealed that she maintains a cordial rapport with her Geet: Hui Sabse Parayi co-star Gurmeet Choudhary. She said that their off-screen bond was not that great and they did not be in touch after the shooting wrapped up.

13. When it comes to love, Drashti believes in love at first sight. And going by the flow, she fell in love with businessman Neeraj Khemka. The duo tied the in 2015 and have been living happily ever after. Yes, sorry guys she's taken!

14. Drashti beat and was crowned the 3rd sexiest Asian Woman following and Priyanka Chopra. Such a big achievement na!

15. Drashti follows a simple motto in life, 'Try everything once in a while, and if you enjoy it, try it the second time.'

