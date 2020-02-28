Drashti Dhami is a true blue Gujju girl as she dances with hubby on Odhani; Sanaya Irani cheers the couple

Drashti Dhami and her hubby Neeraj Khemka matching steps on a peppy track as bestie Sanaya Irani cheers them is unmissable. Take a look

is busy with the pre-wedding celebrations of her beloved sister-in-law Shivani Khemka. The actress has been sharing glimpses from their preparations for the big day with her fans on social media. A few days back, we told you that the actress is prepping up for a dance with hubby Neeraj Khemka for the sangeet ceremony. And it is here. Well, the function has taken place, and the couple danced their hearts out to make it a happy-happy day for their beloved.

Drashti's best-friend was also present to grace the function, and she shared videos of the adorable couple's power-packed performance on her Instagram account. Drashti and Neeraj grooved to the peppy track 'Odhani' from the movie Made in China. While the duo matched steps together, Sanaya cheered them. She was awestruck by their enthusiastic performance and yelled, 'They're killing it.' Their chemistry, coordination, and energy was on point. Well, we must say, Drashti proved that she is a true Gujarati Chokri by choosing to dance on the much-loved song.

This wasn't it. Drashti also gave a solo performance, to show her love for dance. While Drashti was dressed in sunny yellows, Neeraj looked suave in white. Sanaya dolled up in white and looked beautiful as ever. Everyone enjoyed their super energetic performance. Well, Drashti, Sanaya, and Neerajhad a blast as they made adorable memories together.

Well, Drashti yet again shows that she is a fun-loving and happy-go-lucky person. And dancing is only of the skills that make her the happiest. What are your thoughts on the same? Did you enjoy their dance? Aren't they a cute couple? Let us know in the comment section below.

