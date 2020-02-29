  1. Home
Drashti Dhami twins with husband Niraj Khemka as they attend sister's wedding; Check it out

Drashti Dhami and Niraj Khemka are in wedding mode as the two of them attend sister Shivani's wedding, Check out her post right here.
Drashti Dhami's social media feed is a treat to watch right now as the actress has been shelling out major wedding vibes and couple goals with husband Niraj Khemka as well. Drashti has been having a fun time and while she is a true blue diva as she is team bride, the actress also turned makeup artist for her sister-in-law Shivani. Our social media is buzzing with photos and videos from the sangeet and other pre-wedding rituals on her social media.

And now, Drashti shared a photo with husband and her sister-in-law from the big day, and expressed her happiness about it. She wrote, "The best day of our life !!!!! Omg !!! U have never looked prettier! I always dreamt of seeing you in a wedding lehenga and this day was like a fairytale coming true .... all the best to this new journey baby I knw u gonna have a hell of fun ,coz u hv found ur soul mate .... I love u and I m gonna miss u everyday ... it’s still not sinking in that I writing a post for ur weddin."

Check out Drashti Dhami's post right here:

(ALSO READ: Drashti Dhami is a true blue Gujju girl as she dances with hubby on Odhani; Sanaya Irani cheers the couple)

Meanwhile, the actress recently shared a video where she is dancing with Niraj and both of them are having a gala time together. Also present with her at the wedding is best friend Sanaya Irani and all of them are definitely making the most of this celebration.

Credits :Instagram

