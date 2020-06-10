Drashti Dhami with Vivian Dsena or Gurmeet Choudhary; Which on screen TV jodi has a better chemistry? VOTE

Drashti Dhami with Vivian Dsena in Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon or with Gurmeet Choudhary in Geet: Hui Sabse Parayi; Which actor's chemistry is best with the actress?

is one of the finest and sought after actresses that we have ever had in the Indian Television industry. She began her acting career with Dill Mill Gaye in 2007. The medical drama proved to be a stepping stone for the Gujju girl's success. With her amazing acting chops and powerful performance, Drashti carved a special place in everyone's heart. She soon bagged in some interesting projects which only made her popular name in the industry. She's been a part of the entertainment world for almost 13 years now but still manages to make everyone skip a beat, every time she comes on the frame.

She was last seen as Nandini Malhotra in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and since then the actress' fans are missing her onscreen. Well, we don't know what is going to be Drashti's next project, but we surely know that whatever she comes up with is surely going to be a treat for her fans. She has had a fruitful career and has made a special place in everyone's heart. But the two shows that are still remembered by everyone are Geet: Hui Sabse Parayi and Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. These shows gave Drashti's career a remarkable boost. And in both these shows, Drashti worked with two talented actors, Gurmeet Choudhary, and , respectively.

It was Geet that made Drashti a household name. The show saw Gurmeet playing the role of the angry young man having a soft heart, while Drashti essayed the role of Geet. Their cute fights, the story, and the duo's chemistry made people go gaga, and after the show's release, the TV industry had got another fiery onscreen pair. Fans loved Gurmeet's chemistry with Drashti, and the two are still touted to be one of the best onscreen jodis. The show went on air in 2010 and is re-aired amidst the Coronavirus lockdown.

In 2012, we saw Drashti onscreen with a new story and with a new actor paired opposite her. We're talking about Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. While Drashti played the role of Madhubala, Vivian Dsena was seen as RK. The plotline and the duo's chemistry was hailed by everyone. The show was loved by masses and it entertained by people of all ages. The romance factor, the drama element, and of course Drashti and Vivian's chemistry that the duo brought to the table was mind-blowing. The show recently completed 8 years, and the two actors took down their memory lane to share get some good memories with their fans.

Well, there's no comparison as both the jodi's are marvelous in their own space, but if you were to choose, which jodi is better - Drashti and Vivian or Drashti and Gurmeet? Whose chemistry is better on screen? Which actor looks better opposite Drashti Dhami - Vivian Dsena or Gurmeet Choudhary? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below and also do not forget to mention why did you choose the particular couple as your favorite.

Credits :Pinkvilla

