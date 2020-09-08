Drashti Dhami & Vivian Dsena starrer Madhubala returns to TV; Actor says 'The show contributed to my success'

Drashti Dhami and Vivian Dsena's much-loved show Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon is back on Television. As the show makes a comeback, Vivian revealed why it is so special to him, and how it has changed things for him.

Madhubala- Ek Ishq Ek Junoon was one of the most loved and watched shows on Indian Television. Starring and in the lead roles, the romantic drama made many heads turn. From the show's storyline to the onscreen duo's chemistry, Madhubala grabbed many eyeballs for all the good reasons. While Drashti played Madhubala aka Madhu, Vivian was seen as Rishabh aka RK in the Colors TV's hit show. It aired its first episode on May 28, 2012, and within months, it became widely popular among the masses. Even today, it is touted to be one of the classics to have been produced on Indian TV.

If you're a Madhubala fan or RK-Madhu lover, there's a piece of good news for you. Well, the show is back on TV to mesmerize you all over again. Yes, you read that right! The channel is re-running some of their classic shows in the afternoon slot to take people down their memory lane and help them enjoy the best. And Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon has returned to make viewers go gaga over RK and Madhu's passionate love story all over again.

As the show hits the tube again, Vivian recently revealed why Madhubala is so special to him, and how it has changed things for him as an actor. He also credited Madhubala for his success. Vivian expressed, 'The role of RK is very close to my heart. The show left such a huge mark in the industry. It was a passionate love story that people still enjoy watching and talking about. Madhubala contributed to my success as an actor and I will forever be thankful for the love that the audience showered through that show.'

Further, sharing his happiness on the show's re-run, Vivian said, 'As it now airs again, I hope the viewers are ready to fall in love with the characters yet again. A lot of hard work went into making the show, and it’s an honour to know that the audiences’ love continues to make it a blockbuster.'

Apart from Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Balika Vadhu, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Sasural Simar Ka are also going to be re-aired for the viewers in the afternoon slot from Monday to Friday. Madhubala will be telecasted at 2.30 pm. Are you excited to watch the re-runs of these nostalgic shows? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

