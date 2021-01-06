Drashti Dhami's advance birthday surprise is a cute date with parents to be Nakuul Mehta & Jankee; PHOTOS

Recently, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee, who are expecting their first child, met Drashti Dhami and her husband Niraj Khemka. The cute double date resulted in an advance birthday celebration for Drashti with Nakuul and Jankee.

Amid the pandemic, many people had been staying indoors and even our celebs refrained from meeting many of their friends. Speaking of this, and Nakuul Mehta, who share a great bond of friendship, too were spending time at home with their loved ones. However, recently, they got a chance to catch up with each other after a year. And, it turned out to be a double date for Nakuul and Jankee Parekh Mehta and Drashti and Niraj Khemka. Not just this, both the couples celebrated Drashti's birthday in advance.

Taking to their social media handles, soon-to-be parents, Jankee and Nakuul shared several photos with Drashti and Niraj. The cute photo of Drashti resting her head against Jankee's pregnant belly to feel the baby's movement with Nakuul and Niraj is bound to melt your hearts. Not just this, the couples posed for picture-perfect photos together and their fun evening turned into a mini-reunion for Nakuul and Drashti after a year.

In one of the photos, Drashti is seen cutting a pastry with a candle in it. In another, Jankee is seen turning muse for Drashti and the picture-perfect photo of the mom-to-be left everyone in awe. The couples had a great time together and even ensured that they celebrated Drashti's birthday in advance. The actress will be turning a year older on January 10, 2020. Ahead of it, she caught up with soon-to-be mom and dad Nakuul and Jankee and left their fans in awe. Sharing the photo of Drashti cutting the cake, Nakuul wrote, "When you meet her after a year, you celebrate birthdays in advance."

Take a look at the photos:

Nakuul and Jankee are all set to welcome their first child together. When the couple announced the pregnancy on social media, fans were berserk and could not contain their excitement for the popular couple. Over the past few weeks, Nakuul and Jankee have been treating fans with adorable photos of their time together while they wait for their bundle of joy to arrive.

